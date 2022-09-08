Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 10, 2022, 11:39:53 AM
Topic: FMTTM GFY
CLEM FANDANGO
September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club. 

Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them? 

Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.

RIP Queen Elizabeth.

RIP Mingey.  I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.
kippers
September 08, 2022, 08:06:14 PM
Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.

It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left.
T_Bone
September 08, 2022, 11:33:41 PM
Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play.
John Theone
Yesterday at 12:38:52 AM
Long long overdue for that IRA twat

Hey Clem - where ya bin?
headset
Today at 08:11:29 AM
I've enjoyed some graft over there these last few days - it's not often you get to wear both coloured shirts and enter the fray looking for and, getting nibbles, bites, and likes - these last few days under various guises and added confusion & mixed feelings allowed just that


we didn't just walk and troll the moon - we rocked the moon! monkey
calamity
Today at 09:22:25 AM
Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc

The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.
King of the North
Today at 09:30:07 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club. 

Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them? 

Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.

RIP Queen Elizabeth.

RIP Mingey.  I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.


Well said clem.

That board has descended into a home for left wing militant keyboard warriors. Its definitely not the board of the hard working boro fans that rob likes to portray.
Gingerpig
Today at 09:46:07 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:22:25 AM
Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc

The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of.

This is so spot on , i did ask when "grafting" on there , what would you do if people sadi the same about your family at a time of death ?........lots of shit , but  no attempt to answer the question & they accuse anything they disagree with of deflection etc ....hypocrites galore
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
