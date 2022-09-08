CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 900 FMTTM GFY « on: September 08, 2022, 07:02:27 PM » Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club.



Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them?



Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.



RIP Queen Elizabeth.



kippers

Posts: 3 385 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #1 on: September 08, 2022, 08:06:14 PM » Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.



It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left. Logged

T_Bone

Posts: 2 215 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #2 on: September 08, 2022, 11:33:41 PM » Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play. Logged

John Theone

Posts: 551 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:38:52 AM » Long long overdue for that IRA twat



Hey Clem - where ya bin?



headset

Posts: 6 020 Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:11:29 AM »





we didn't just walk and troll the moon - we rocked the moon!

I've enjoyed some graft over there these last few days - it's not often you get to wear both coloured shirts and enter the fray looking for and, getting nibbles, bites, and likes - these last few days under various guises and added confusion & mixed feelings allowed just that

we didn't just walk and troll the moon - we rocked the moon!

calamity

Crabamity





Posts: 8 616Crabamity Re: FMTTM GFY « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM » Wonder if those celebrating the death would be willing to pop up a sticky thread in which they notify people when their family relatives die. So others can make hilarious quips about saving hospitals budgets, karma for laughing at the death of others, less burden on the worlds natural resources etc etc



The arguments about being a republican are pathetic and a cheap excuse to make comments they should be ashamed of. Logged

King of the North

Duckyfuzz





Well said clem.



That board has descended into a home for left wing militant keyboard warriors. Its definitely not the board of the hard working boro fans that rob likes to portray. Well said clem.That board has descended into a home for left wing militant keyboard warriors. Its definitely not the board of the hard working boro fans that rob likes to portray. Logged