Author Topic: FMTTM GFY  (Read 149 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 07:02:27 PM »
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club. 

Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them? 

Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.

RIP Queen Elizabeth.

RIP Mingey.  I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.
T_Bone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:08:27 PM »
Robs just posted saying to show some respect, maybe he should have a word with his own admin and say that.

Someone should ask him how is daughter is, not that he be bothered.
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 PM »
Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.

It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left.
T_Bone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 PM »
Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play.
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:38:52 AM »
Long long overdue for that IRA twat

Hey Clem - where ya bin?
