September 09, 2022, 01:35:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FMTTM GFY
Author
Topic: FMTTM GFY
CLEM FANDANGO
FMTTM GFY
Someone should report that shower of toxic fuckers to the club.
Does MFC really want that bunch of cunts representing them?
Time to get that den of "alternative lifestyle freaks" shut down and Rob Omelette barred from the club.
RIP Queen Elizabeth.
RIP Mingey. I miss Uncle Mingey's Fireside Tales of Sexual Misadventure.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
T_Bone
Re: FMTTM GFY
Robs just posted saying to show some respect, maybe he should have a word with his own admin and say that.
Someone should ask him how is daughter is, not that he be bothered.
kippers
Re: FMTTM GFY
Said loads of times, their views do not in anyway represent the vast majority of MFC supporters.
It was good once, but the sad loner that runs it has allowed it to be highjacked by the extreme left.
T_Bone
Re: FMTTM GFY
Robs posted to say he banned a few people, looks like corcaigh the cunt is one of them so fair play.
John Theone
Re: FMTTM GFY
Long long overdue for that IRA twat
Hey Clem - where ya bin?
