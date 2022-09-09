Robbso

Posts: 16 191 Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:00:24 PM » Not a royalist, never have been but I think Queen Elizabeth the second has been an incredible monarch and a credit to our country. She was given the job too young, Philip was devastated but she took full responsibility and carried out her duties with dignity and Grace.

She has, at times been let down by a dysfunctional family who have brought shame on not only the royal family but their mother and grandmother. Through it all she has conducted herself with style and again great dignity.

I hope she recovers, if not my thoughts are with her. I'm not only proud to have served my country but also my Queen.

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:47:51 PM »



I met 2 royals in person during my service. Harry and Andrew (both at RAF Leeming but lets not mention those 2 waste's of space)



I almost ran the Queen over at Leeming as she was there un-announced. I was driving the Sqn flat bed to where we archived aircraft paperwork, which was in the old Air Traffic Control (there's 2 ATC but only 1 in use). Saw a group of people by the side of the road, then noticed the Queen stood by the kerb. TOTALLY lost my concentration on driving and hit the kerb near where she was stood. Being a van, it made one hell of a racket and all of her party looked round and I just looked really sheepish! Happy days!



Very proud of my 25 yrs and being able to state that Her Majesty was my boss!



Get well soon Ma'am.



Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:42:38 PM » One of 'The Prisoners' many unopposed quips



''And precisely how did she qualify to be head of state of any of those countries?

Spoiler. She fell out of the right birth canal."



He needs a fucking shoeing that prick. Logged

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 PM »



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/the-queen-is-not-well-%E2%98%B9%EF%B8%8F.36747/

I see their showing their true colours over on boreme.



I havent read that board in a while now because i cant stand 90% of the people that post on there. So it doesnt surprise me that rob allows this kind of thing to go on.

Ken has done a decent job over on RR,only wish i could remember my email and password to log on there.



The queen has been there my whole life and it will be a sad day if and when she dies and deserves respect in my opinion.



I havent read that board in a while now because i cant stand 90% of the people that post on there. So it doesnt surprise me that rob allows this kind of thing to go on.Ken has done a decent job over on RR,only wish i could remember my email and password to log on there.The queen has been there my whole life and it will be a sad day if and when she dies and deserves respect in my opinion.

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:21:22 PM » One of 'The Prisoners' many unopposed quips



''And precisely how did she qualify to be head of state of any of those countries?

Spoiler. She fell out of the right birth canal."



He needs a fucking shoeing that prick.





Yet mention Rotherham etc & the Admin are all over you , it really is a repulsive place at times on there , yet they portray themselves as the caring,sharing crowd, many of whom are anything but as proved today .........et not a mention from Westy or Badad today on the thread .......fkin roaches

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:06:32 PM » Some of them over there have excelled themselves in being utterly disgusting. I cant say Im surprised. Lefties have always been full of spite, venum,and total hypocrisy. As for Rob Red Nose hes too thick to have any shame.

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 PM » Never really been a Royalist, but more than aware you can't just pull the system down. I think recent events, obeying Covid rules whilst mourning her husband of 70+ years showed how much she understood her duty to the Nation. Especially when at the same time Bojo the Clown was having a piss up at No 10. Sometimes, like the last few years of Bojo and Herr Drumpf you've got to say, democracy? Careful what you wish for!

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:10:07 AM »



We can all take solace in the way the country, nay the world, has and is reacting.



There will always bee a small amount of morally bankrupt, rotten to the core gutter dwellers in any society. Events of the last 24 hours have shown they are truly in a minority, and will never be more than a lunatic fringe in this great country.



We can all take solace in the way the country, nay the world, has and is reacting.

There will always bee a small amount of morally bankrupt, rotten to the core gutter dwellers in any society. Events of the last 24 hours have shown they are truly in a minority, and will never be more than a lunatic fringe in this great country.

They will go to their graves unfulfilled, still screaming abuse at the country and system that spawned them and ensured they had comfortable lives. Ignore them.

Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:00:21 AM »



Exactly. When you look at the elected mob vs the Queen you very quickly realise things aren't always straightforward. She was a better statesman and public servant than the vast majority of the self serving "professionals".