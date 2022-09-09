|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pigeon droppings
|
I too served Queen and country (25 yrs).
I met 2 royals in person during my service. Harry and Andrew (both at RAF Leeming but lets not mention those 2 waste's of space)
I almost ran the Queen over at Leeming as she was there un-announced. I was driving the Sqn flat bed to where we archived aircraft paperwork, which was in the old Air Traffic Control (there's 2 ATC but only 1 in use). Saw a group of people by the side of the road, then noticed the Queen stood by the kerb. TOTALLY lost my concentration on driving and hit the kerb near where she was stood. Being a van, it made one hell of a racket and all of her party looked round and I just looked really sheepish! Happy days!
Very proud of my 25 yrs and being able to state that Her Majesty was my boss!
Get well soon Ma'am.
GSTQ
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|