Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 189





Posts: 16 189 Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:00:24 PM » Not a royalist, never have been but I think Queen Elizabeth the second has been an incredible monarch and a credit to our country. She was given the job too young, Philip was devastated but she took full responsibility and carried out her duties with dignity and Grace.

She has, at times been let down by a dysfunctional family who have brought shame on not only the royal family but their mother and grandmother. Through it all she has conducted herself with style and again great dignity.

I hope she recovers, if not my thoughts are with her. I'm not only proud to have served my country but also my Queen.

Logged

Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 556





Posts: 556 Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:47:51 PM »



I met 2 royals in person during my service. Harry and Andrew (both at RAF Leeming but lets not mention those 2 waste's of space)



I almost ran the Queen over at Leeming as she was there un-announced. I was driving the Sqn flat bed to where we archived aircraft paperwork, which was in the old Air Traffic Control (there's 2 ATC but only 1 in use). Saw a group of people by the side of the road, then noticed the Queen stood by the kerb. TOTALLY lost my concentration on driving and hit the kerb near where she was stood. Being a van, it made one hell of a racket and all of her party looked round and I just looked really sheepish! Happy days!



Very proud of my 25 yrs and being able to state that Her Majesty was my boss!



Get well soon Ma'am.



GSTQ I too served Queen and country (25 yrs).I met 2 royals in person during my service. Harry and Andrew (both at RAF Leeming but lets not mention those 2 waste's of space)I almost ran the Queen over at Leeming as she was there un-announced. I was driving the Sqn flat bed to where we archived aircraft paperwork, which was in the old Air Traffic Control (there's 2 ATC but only 1 in use). Saw a group of people by the side of the road, then noticed the Queen stood by the kerb. TOTALLY lost my concentration on driving and hit the kerb near where she was stood. Being a van, it made one hell of a racket and all of her party looked round and I just looked really sheepish! Happy days!Very proud of my 25 yrs and being able to state that Her Majesty was my boss!Get well soon Ma'am.GSTQ Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 378





Posts: 3 378 Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:42:38 PM » One of 'The Prisoners' many unopposed quips



''And precisely how did she qualify to be head of state of any of those countries?

Spoiler. She fell out of the right birth canal."



He needs a fucking shoeing that prick. Logged

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 801





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 801Duckyfuzz Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:59:03 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:06:33 PM



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/the-queen-is-not-well-%E2%98%B9%EF%B8%8F.36747/

I see their showing their true colours over on boreme.



I havenít read that board in a while now because i canít stand 90% of the people that post on there. So it doesnít surprise me that rob allows this kind of thing to go on.

Ken has done a decent job over on RR,only wish i could remember my email and password to log on there.



The queen has been there my whole life and it will be a sad day if and when she dies and deserves respect in my opinion.



I havenít read that board in a while now because i canít stand 90% of the people that post on there. So it doesnít surprise me that rob allows this kind of thing to go on.Ken has done a decent job over on RR,only wish i could remember my email and password to log on there.The queen has been there my whole life and it will be a sad day if and when she dies and deserves respect in my opinion. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 118





Posts: 1 118 Re: Queens Doctors concerned for her health « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:21:22 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 04:42:38 PM One of 'The Prisoners' many unopposed quips



''And precisely how did she qualify to be head of state of any of those countries?

Spoiler. She fell out of the right birth canal."



He needs a fucking shoeing that prick.





Yet mention Rotherham etc & the Admin are all over you , it really is a repulsive place at times on there , yet they portray themselves as the caring,sharing crowd, many of whom are anything but as proved today .........et not a mention from Westy or Badad today on the thread .......fkin roaches Yet mention Rotherham etc & the Admin are all over you , it really is a repulsive place at times on there , yet they portray themselves as the caring,sharing crowd, many of whom are anything but as proved today .........et not a mention from Westy or Badad today on the thread .......fkin roaches Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow