September 13, 2022, 01:11:21 AM
Cost of servicing an electric car
Topic: Cost of servicing an electric car
Bernie
Cost of servicing an electric car
has gone up 116% according to the financial report on LBC this morning.
Bernie
Re: Cost of servicing an electric car
Oh dear.
Gonna be a lot of people stuck with these lemons
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/12/soaring-energy-costs-could-threaten-future-of-electric-cars-experts-warn?CMP=twt_a-environment_b-gdneco&fbclid=IwAR0R7YCd3SU5Z7T7Gt4Whogd__P-YH_YheFUwoxDmD2EQmKHO1FekZFGUSM
Squarewheelbike
Re: Cost of servicing an electric car
Currently bashing my head against a brick wall trying to get the Leccy connected in my flat. Obviously making so much out of Cars they don't need new domestic customers!
