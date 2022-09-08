Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Cost of servicing an electric car  (Read 147 times)
Bernie
« on: September 08, 2022, 11:02:52 AM »
has gone up 116% according to the financial report on LBC this morning.

Hello Smalltown  :nige:
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:08 PM »

Oh dear.

Gonna be a lot of people stuck with these lemons  :steptoe:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/12/soaring-energy-costs-could-threaten-future-of-electric-cars-experts-warn?CMP=twt_a-environment_b-gdneco&fbclid=IwAR0R7YCd3SU5Z7T7Gt4Whogd__P-YH_YheFUwoxDmD2EQmKHO1FekZFGUSM
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 PM »
Currently bashing my head against a brick wall trying to get the Leccy connected in my flat. Obviously making so much out of Cars they don't need new domestic customers!
