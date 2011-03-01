kippers

Posts: 3 375 Energy cost cap « on: Today at 08:31:22 AM » So the PM has decided to subsidise big to cap energy costs in the UK.

Mounting concern by the opposition and the media about how it will be paid for. Clearly it will involve a lot of borrowing but what is the alternative and who has a solid solution?

No one, thats who.

Maybe it would be better to let the bills keep on rising as it appears thats all the moaning cunts deserve.

The pandemic has proved that debt doesnt really exist or matter anymore and most countries are up to their eyes these days.

Bold move from Truss, but there is no pleasing some people.

I think there is much more to Truss than the bloated Oaf. She needs to be given a chance.

Posts: 4 746 Re: Energy cost cap « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:33 AM » We need a cap ther is no doubt. The grumbling is about who pays for it. This plan means taxpayers will pay for the excess for years to come where the big gas and oil companies pocket mega profits they werent expecting. They need to support it more via a enhanced windfall tax. Logged

Posts: 3 375 Re: Energy cost cap « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:07:51 AM » Look, the thing is with windfall tax is that the government...and every other country's government would be targeting multinational companies that would shut up shop and move operations to another low tax country if tax demands were too high.. Its a fine line between demanding a windfall tax on profits until said company moves all its corporation tax payments elsewhere and lays off thousands of employees. Logged

Posts: 17 823 Re: Energy cost cap « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:24:17 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:07:51 AM Look, the thing is with windfall tax is that the government...and every other country's government would be targeting multinational companies that would shut up shop and move operations to another low tax country if tax demands were too high.. Its a fine line between demanding a windfall tax on profits until said company moves all its corporation tax payments elsewhere and lays off thousands of employees.



Course they would. Get radical. If they threaten that then just nationalise them. End of debate

Sorry to continue the debate but how much would nationalisation cost? And do you have an example of an efficiently ran nationalised, multinational company please?