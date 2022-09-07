Welcome,
September 07, 2022, 02:56:06 PM
Chelsea manager is no longer Chelsea manager
Author
Topic: Chelsea manager is no longer Chelsea manager
Pigeon droppings
Chelsea manager is no longer Chelsea manager
Today
at 10:09:32 AM »
Thomas Tuchel been booted! Breaking on SSN
BMX Bandit
Re: Chelsea manager is no longer Chelsea manager
Today
at 01:23:54 PM »
Graham Potter in talks to take over
