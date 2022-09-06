Welcome,
September 10, 2022, 08:14:49 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Massimo Luongo
Topic: Massimo Luongo
Ben G
Massimo Luongo
September 06, 2022, 03:32:54 PM
Been training with us.
Re: Massimo Luongo
September 08, 2022, 04:27:08 PM
Ahem.
Tintin
Re: Massimo Luongo
Yesterday
at 06:46:42 AM »
Could be a good signing, if he stays fit.
Jake Andrews
Re: Massimo Luongo
Yesterday
at 07:26:44 AM »
We need numbers in midfield. Could do a lot worse.
headset
Re: Massimo Luongo
Today
at 07:35:30 AM »
agreed a decent addition to the squad/midfield
