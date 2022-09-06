Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2022, 02:36:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ellis Sims  (Read 43 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 762


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:37:17 AM »
Were we after him at one time?

Dodged a bullet if we were - he's fucking shite.

Mackems not happy about him at all.

https://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/sims.1588792/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 373


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:16 PM »
I dont think he is shite. Him and Muniz would be a powerful combo if we paid the 500k everton wanted.
Bright future that lad.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 