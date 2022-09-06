Welcome,
September 06, 2022, 02:36:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ellis Sims
Author
Topic: Ellis Sims (Read 43 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 762
Ellis Sims
«
on:
Today
at 10:37:17 AM »
Were we after him at one time?
Dodged a bullet if we were - he's fucking shite.
Mackems not happy about him at all.
https://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/sims.1588792/
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 373
Re: Ellis Sims
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:42:16 PM »
I dont think he is shite. Him and Muniz would be a powerful combo if we paid the 500k everton wanted.
Bright future that lad.
