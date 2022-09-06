Welcome,
September 06, 2022, 02:36:02 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Do I watch the full England ladies match or do I
Author
Topic: Do I watch the full England ladies match or do I (Read 43 times)
Pigeon droppings
and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 551
Do I watch the full England ladies match or do I
«
on:
Today
at 09:32:35 AM »
switch over part way through, and watch Real hump the crap outta Celtic?
I'm leaning towards Real at the moment........
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 762
Re: Do I watch the full England ladies match or do I
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:37:44 AM »
I'll be watching the Lionesses.
