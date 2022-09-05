Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 10, 2022, 11:39:41 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP Minge
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: RIP Minge (Read 681 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 704
RIP Minge
«
on:
September 05, 2022, 04:41:59 PM »
Sad news that I've just seen over on Red Roar.
RIP Minge, enjoyed the crack over the years on here and when I was posting or view over at RR.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Offline
Posts: 36
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #1 on:
September 05, 2022, 05:05:50 PM »
Very sad indeed, RIP mingey lad.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 824
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #2 on:
September 05, 2022, 05:18:28 PM »
Was Minge the wagon driver who lived in Hartlepool?
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 631
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #3 on:
September 05, 2022, 06:24:44 PM »
Very sad news. Still relatively young.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 616
Crabamity
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #4 on:
September 05, 2022, 09:51:03 PM »
Always thought mingey was a car mechanic or maybe panel beater. Mad as a box of frogs.
Sorry to hear hes gone!
Logged
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #5 on:
September 06, 2022, 04:26:09 PM »
Gutted to read this. Minge was a good lad and a good poster on all boards. He will be missed.
R.I.P Minge xx
Logged
barwickred20
Offline
Posts: 2
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #6 on:
September 06, 2022, 05:34:39 PM »
Sad news. RIP Minge.
He was a bodywork/paint sprayer, worked in a garage in Stockton last time I seen him.
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 534
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #7 on:
September 07, 2022, 09:29:35 AM »
His garage was over Portrack. Met him a few times. Really nice cheery lad. Been thinking about him a lot the last few days really sad.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 770
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #8 on:
September 08, 2022, 11:01:46 AM »
RIP Minge
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 191
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #9 on:
September 08, 2022, 08:08:21 PM »
RIP minge lad.
Logged
whighams_wig
Offline
Posts: 158
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #10 on:
September 08, 2022, 09:50:21 PM »
RIP Mingey, good poster over the years who had an amusing opinion of any he posted on.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 835
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:37 AM »
Funny bloke who
got
what these forums should be all about.
Thoughts are with his close friends and family.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 020
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:54:53 AM »
never nice to hear of folk passing at a fairly young age - quite a funny chap at times I've to go to say that about the lad. Sleep tight fella.
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 803
Duckyfuzz
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:24:50 AM »
RIP minge
Came across as a great fella and a good poster.
Thoughts are with his family
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 122
Re: RIP Minge
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:47:34 AM »
Made me laugh more than snarl , thats always a good trait to have in life
Rest easy my man
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...