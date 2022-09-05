Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 704 RIP Minge « on: September 05, 2022, 04:41:59 PM » Sad news that I've just seen over on Red Roar.



RIP Minge, enjoyed the crack over the years on here and when I was posting or view over at RR.

calamity

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #4 on: September 05, 2022, 09:51:03 PM » Always thought mingey was a car mechanic or maybe panel beater. Mad as a box of frogs.

Sorry to hear hes gone!



Sorry to hear hes gone! Logged

BMX Bandit

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #5 on: September 06, 2022, 04:26:09 PM » Gutted to read this. Minge was a good lad and a good poster on all boards. He will be missed.



R.I.P Minge xx



Logged

barwickred20

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #6 on: September 06, 2022, 05:34:39 PM » Sad news. RIP Minge.



He was a bodywork/paint sprayer, worked in a garage in Stockton last time I seen him.

BoroPE

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #7 on: September 07, 2022, 09:29:35 AM » His garage was over Portrack. Met him a few times. Really nice cheery lad. Been thinking about him a lot the last few days really sad.

whighams_wig

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #10 on: September 08, 2022, 09:50:21 PM » RIP Mingey, good poster over the years who had an amusing opinion of any he posted on.

Jake Andrews

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:24:37 AM » Funny bloke who got what these forums should be all about.

Thoughts are with his close friends and family.





Thoughts are with his close friends and family. Logged

headset

Re: RIP Minge « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:54:53 AM » never nice to hear of folk passing at a fairly young age - quite a funny chap at times I've to go to say that about the lad. Sleep tight fella.