Author Topic: RIP Minge  (Read 568 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 704


« on: September 05, 2022, 04:41:59 PM »
Sad news that I've just seen over on Red Roar.

RIP Minge, enjoyed the crack over the years on here and when I was posting or view over at RR.
Big Bad Eugene

Posts: 36


« Reply #1 on: September 05, 2022, 05:05:50 PM »
Very sad indeed, RIP mingey lad.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 823



« Reply #2 on: September 05, 2022, 05:18:28 PM »
Was Minge the wagon driver who lived in Hartlepool?
38red
Posts: 631


« Reply #3 on: September 05, 2022, 06:24:44 PM »
Very sad news. Still relatively young.
calamity
Posts: 8 614

Crabamity


« Reply #4 on: September 05, 2022, 09:51:03 PM »
Always thought mingey was a car mechanic or maybe panel beater. Mad as a box of frogs.

Sorry to hear hes gone!
BMX Bandit

Posts: 16


« Reply #5 on: September 06, 2022, 04:26:09 PM »
Gutted to read this. Minge was a good lad and a good poster on all boards. He will be missed.

R.I.P Minge xx
barwickred20

Posts: 2


« Reply #6 on: September 06, 2022, 05:34:39 PM »
Sad news. RIP Minge.

He was a bodywork/paint sprayer, worked in a garage in Stockton last time I seen him.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 534


« Reply #7 on: September 07, 2022, 09:29:35 AM »
His garage was over Portrack. Met him a few times. Really nice cheery lad. Been thinking about him a lot the last few days really sad.
Bernie
Posts: 7 767


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 AM »
RIP Minge
Robbso
Posts: 16 191


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:08:21 PM »
RIP minge lad.
whighams_wig
Posts: 158


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 PM »
RIP Mingey, good poster over the years who had an amusing opinion of any he posted on.
