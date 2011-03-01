Welcome,
September 05, 2022, 07:03:25 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP Minge
Author
RIP Minge (Read 70 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 704
RIP Minge
Today
at 04:41:59 PM
Sad news that I've just seen over on Red Roar.
RIP Minge, enjoyed the crack over the years on here and when I was posting or view over at RR.
Big Bad Eugene
Posts: 36
Re: RIP Minge
Today
at 05:05:50 PM
Very sad indeed, RIP mingey lad.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 820
Re: RIP Minge
Today
at 05:18:28 PM
Was Minge the wagon driver who lived in Hartlepool?
38red
Posts: 631
Re: RIP Minge
Today
at 06:24:44 PM
Very sad news. Still relatively young.
