September 05, 2022, 07:03:06 PM
In Liz we Truss-T
Topic: In Liz we Truss-T (Read 66 times)
Bernie
In Liz we Truss-T
Today
at 01:07:22 PM
Lets get behind her and give her our support.
Bill Buxton
Re: In Liz we Truss-T
Today
at 01:23:13 PM
Good. Much better than the bloated albino oaf. She could turn out to be a real Conservative.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: In Liz we Truss-T
Today
at 05:36:30 PM
First things first. Fuck the 'cost of living crisis', get every illegal immigrant shipped straight back to France.
