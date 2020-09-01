Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2022, 07:03:06 PM
Author Topic: In Liz we Truss-T  (Read 66 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 01:07:22 PM »
Lets get behind her and give her our support.

Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:23:13 PM »
Good. Much better than the bloated albino oaf. She could turn out to be a real Conservative.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 346

« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:36:30 PM »
First things first. Fuck the 'cost of living crisis', get every illegal immigrant shipped straight back to France.
