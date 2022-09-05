Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 05, 2022, 03:07:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
In Liz we Truss-T
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: In Liz we Truss-T (Read 19 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 759
In Liz we Truss-T
«
on:
Today
at 01:07:22 PM »
Lets get behind her and give her our support.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 734
Re: In Liz we Truss-T
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:23:13 PM »
Good. Much better than the bloated albino oaf. She could turn out to be a real Conservative.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...