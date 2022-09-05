Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: In Liz we Truss-T  (Read 19 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 759


« on: Today at 01:07:22 PM »
Lets get behind her and give her our support.

Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 734


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:23:13 PM »
Good. Much better than the bloated albino oaf. She could turn out to be a real Conservative.
