headset

Offline



Posts: 6 012





Posts: 6 012 Twin brother & sister, 8, hacked to death with machete « on: Today at 08:24:37 AM »





family wiped with a machete over in Dublin





it is not just over here in England even the micks have issues with that type of shit with knives etc.



a horrible story to read involving youngsters dying





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19701639/siblings-killed-dublin-house-violent/

in horror attack’, as big sister, 18, killed trying to save themfamily wiped with a machete over in Dublinit is not just over here in England even the micks have issues with that type of shit with knives etc.a horrible story to read involving youngsters dying Logged