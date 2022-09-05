Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2022, 10:37:40 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fury vows to fight in UK before end of 2022  (Read 44 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 012


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:15:40 AM »
 in domestic money-spinning defence before unification clash with Usyk


be interesting to see who his opponent is as he looks to keep himself in shape for Usyk..



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19706404/tyson-fury-next-fight-title-defence-usyk/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 