September 05, 2022, 10:37:40 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fury vows to fight in UK before end of 2022
Author
Topic: Fury vows to fight in UK before end of 2022
headset
Fury vows to fight in UK before end of 2022
Today
at 08:15:40 AM »
in domestic money-spinning defence before unification clash with Usyk
be interesting to see who his opponent is as he looks to keep himself in shape for Usyk..
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19706404/tyson-fury-next-fight-title-defence-usyk/
