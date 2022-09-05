fire blank as Jose Mourinhos Roma are thrashed at Udinese
it will be interesting to see who Soutgate goes with up front for england squad wise.
Kane is the main man you would have to say.
Tammy might fnacy the job,
Ivan Toney coming into the mix
Marcus Rashfrord dare we say back into form.
let's hope for England's sake we have a few firing live bullets come the world cup squad selection time
CMON ENGLAND
big expectations this winter!!https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19706419/gareth-southgate-roma-udinese-tammy-abraham/