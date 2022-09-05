headset

it will be interesting to see who Soutgate goes with up front for england squad wise.



Kane is the main man you would have to say.



Tammy might fnacy the job,



Ivan Toney coming into the mix



Marcus Rashfrord dare we say back into form.





let's hope for England's sake we have a few firing live bullets come the world cup squad selection time



CMON ENGLAND



big expectations this winter!!





