Ross Barkley joins Nice on free transfer « on: Today at 08:00:12 AM »





i suppose you cant blame him for following the cash/contract..





on paper he is still premier league quality for me despite his troubles..





i would have had him at Boro but I doubt we could match his terms.



him and deli still chasing the pound if you ask for my opinion their choice i suppose



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19705898/ross-barkley-transfer-nice-chelsea/

