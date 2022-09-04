Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Leicester to reveal estimated annual losses of £119.5MILLION  (Read 44 times)
the highest in the Premier League - after signing just one player this summer and selling £70m Wesley Fofana to Chelsea


that's a naughty look for Leicester & the premier league and explains the current slump of Leicester under Rodgers has the bubble burst for the foxes.. will they become the next Leeds Utd to fall from grace financially

don't rule it out, folks ...Rodgers is on borrowed time but wont walk without a pay off..


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11178489/Leicester-City-reveal-estimated-annual-losses-119-5MILLION-highest-Premier-League.html#comments
Good manager too.
agree with that - i rate him maybe not top/elite level, but definitely top 6/8 manager.
