Leicester to reveal estimated annual losses of £119.5MILLION





that's a naughty look for Leicester & the premier league and explains the current slump of Leicester under Rodgers has the bubble burst for the foxes.. will they become the next Leeds Utd to fall from grace financially



don't rule it out, folks ...Rodgers is on borrowed time but wont walk without a pay off..





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11178489/Leicester-City-reveal-estimated-annual-losses-119-5MILLION-highest-Premier-League.html#comments the highest in the Premier League - after signing just one player this summer and selling £70m Wesley Fofana to Chelsea