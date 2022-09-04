at opportunity
well, the is no better way to introduce yourself on the scoresheet than score or hit the winner in a local derby game..
I do think we have a match winner in Muniz providing he gets the right service - we of course need to be better in other parts of the field or his contribution will/would be canceled out.
Giles is already a find and a half who i hope we had a buy-in clause/fee inserted/agreed with Wolves
i want to see the jones of early last year - the lad's head has certainly not dropped which is good to see - he is however for whatever reasons showing less productivity ---- it was always going to be a tough 2nd year in
matching last year's flyer from the start, but I was expecting a tad better from him than we have seen so
far from him... let us hope he to shines tomorrow against the Mackems!
you'll never take the boro!! https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-hoping-middlesbrough-gem-24922981