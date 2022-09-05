it is often good to see man u struggle, but likewise a strong man u makes the league a better spectacle...
its turned into quite a game this one this afternoon with Arsenal...
both will fancy it and, both won't want to lose it,,,
another man u win will have them thinking that corner they need to turn is just the horizon.
an arsenal win at old trafford will be a big statement made by Aretet's lot
Tottenham are looking the part under Conte could the title threat to city come from north london given i think Liverpool are just not in it for me - still very early but I'm not convinced by Liverpool in the league - maybe its champions league year again for them
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/12688856/erik-ten-hag-exclusive-how-cristiano-ronaldo-can-still-impact-big-games-sir-alex-ferguson-advice-and-new-signing-antony