headset

Offline



Posts: 6 012





Posts: 6 012 Erik ten Hag exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo & Alex Ferguson advice « on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 AM »





its turned into quite a game this one this afternoon with Arsenal...



both will fancy it and, both won't want to lose it,,,



another man u win will have them thinking that corner they need to turn is just the horizon.



an arsenal win at old trafford will be a big statement made by Aretet's lot



Tottenham are looking the part under Conte could the title threat to city come from north london given i think Liverpool are just not in it for me - still very early but I'm not convinced by Liverpool in the league - maybe its champions league year again for them





away for me today - scorecast once the teams are out for today's big Super Sunday clash and it's live!





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/12688856/erik-ten-hag-exclusive-how-cristiano-ronaldo-can-still-impact-big-games-sir-alex-ferguson-advice-and-new-signing-antony

it is often good to see man u struggle, but likewise a strong man u makes the league a better spectacle...its turned into quite a game this one this afternoon with Arsenal...both will fancy it and, both won't want to lose it,,,another man u win will have them thinking that corner they need to turn is just the horizon.an arsenal win at old trafford will be a big statement made by Aretet's lotTottenham are looking the part under Conte could the title threat to city come from north london given i think Liverpool are just not in it for me - still very early but I'm not convinced by Liverpool in the league - maybe its champions league year again for themaway for me today - scorecast once the teams are out for today's big Super Sunday clash and it's live! Logged