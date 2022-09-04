Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Erik ten Hag exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo & Alex Ferguson advice
headset
it is often good to see man u struggle, but likewise a strong man u makes the league a better spectacle...


its turned into quite a game this one this afternoon with Arsenal...

both will fancy it and, both won't want to lose it,,,

another man u win will have them thinking that corner they need to turn is just the horizon.

an arsenal win at old trafford will be a big statement made by Aretet's lot

Tottenham are looking the part under Conte could the title threat to city come from north london given i think Liverpool are just not in it for me - still very early but I'm not convinced by Liverpool in the league - maybe its champions league year again for them monkey


away for me today - scorecast once the teams are out for today's big Super Sunday clash and it's live!


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/12688856/erik-ten-hag-exclusive-how-cristiano-ronaldo-can-still-impact-big-games-sir-alex-ferguson-advice-and-new-signing-antony
