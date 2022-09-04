headset

Offline



Posts: 5 998





Posts: 5 998 Gareth Southgate tells Harry Maguire dont worry « on: Today at 08:57:46 AM »



probably the right word to say for now and I actually agree with him Maguire has yet to let England down during a tournament..



if he has not played much footy for Utd and then has one stinker in the world cup - it will see Southgate lambasted for selecting him - it's a tricky one - I'm of the opinion no club starter then forget the england starting 11 shirt as well. that would be my only rule..



form for club/England etc however is always debatable when it come to selection IMO





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19701137/gareth-southgate-harry-maguire-england-man-utd/





about England future despite being axed by Man Utd..probably the right word to say for now and I actually agree with him Maguire has yet to let England down during a tournament..if he has not played much footy for Utd and then has one stinker in the world cup - it will see Southgate lambasted for selecting him - it's a tricky one - I'm of the opinion no club starter then forget the england starting 11 shirt as well. that would be my only rule..form for club/England etc however is always debatable when it come to selection IMO Logged