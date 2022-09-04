Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Gareth Southgate tells Harry Maguire dont worry
« on: Today at 08:57:46 AM »
about England future despite being axed by Man Utd..

probably the right word to say for now and I actually agree with him Maguire has yet to let England down during a tournament..

if he has not played much footy for Utd and then has one stinker in the world cup - it will see Southgate lambasted for selecting him - it's a tricky one - I'm of the opinion no club starter then forget the england starting 11 shirt as well. that would be my only rule..

form for club/England etc however is always debatable when it come to selection IMO


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19701137/gareth-southgate-harry-maguire-england-man-utd/
