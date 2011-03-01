Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
on: Today at 11:55:10 AM
seen in area when Olivia Pratt-Korbel was gunned down in her own home


let us hope the net is closing in on the bastards involved in this despicable crime

it is not often I'm for backing Alfie bassing

but you don't ever like to see women and children hurt or murdered !!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19695584/police-release-footage-man-area-olivia-pratt-korbel/
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:27:05 PM
But men are ok to hurt.
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:34:45 PM
of course, if it protects women and children...

id place my life on the slab before my mrs or kids all day every day
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:40:51 PM
There's a long way to go before we reach true equality.

No wonder men get a shit Health Service when some men see themselves as 'expendable'.
