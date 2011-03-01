Welcome,
September 03, 2022, 06:23:10 PM
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
Author
Topic: HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
Billy Balfour
headset
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
«
on:
Today
Today at 11:55:10 AM
seen in area when Olivia Pratt-Korbel was gunned down in her own home
let us hope the net is closing in on the bastards involved in this despicable crime
it is not often I'm for backing Alfie bassing
but you don't ever like to see women and children hurt or murdered !!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19695584/police-release-footage-man-area-olivia-pratt-korbel/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 04:27:05 PM
But men are ok to hurt.
headset
Re: HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 04:34:45 PM
of course, if it protects women and children...
id place my life on the slab before my mrs or kids all day every day
Rutters
Re: HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police release footage of man
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 04:40:51 PM
There's a long way to go before we reach true equality.
No wonder men get a shit Health Service when some men see themselves as 'expendable'.
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
