what a dreadful weekend so far of betting.... no lurpak for me so far.
a great point for Everton, Liverpool is just not at it this season and i don't see them troubling Man City who even at this early stage looks like walking it, Can the Arsenal or others make a fist of it and challenge Man City.
a horrible result at Celtic Park for the bears - that type of defeat says a lot about Rangers so far.
Over to Villa Park - you can't see past Peps Man City but can this Villa side grab a draw at best here - for the sake of the premier league title show I will go with a yes.
Stevie G needs a pick-me-up result as well - a thumping here however off City could turn Villa Park toxic
scorcast Watkins 2-2
Mings anytime goal.
MON THE VILLA ;;:: - bring home the bacon for headset https://www.skysports.com/football/aston-villa-vs-manchester-city/464685