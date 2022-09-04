Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!  (Read 142 times)
it is going to be an early finish or a sweat-it-out for a Boro win.

headsets going for a derby weekend tricky including the notorious early kick-off games that often blow the accas out the water when they go pete tong ..


2 nags to start you off!!


Haydock 15.30 - Emaraaty Ana 50p e/w

Kempton 14:40 - Dutch Decoy 50p E/W



and the tricky for the weekend one of each



Celtic V Rangers (d)

Everton V Liverpool (a)

Middlesbrough V Sunderland (h)




as always happy punting folks!!
Newcastle
Spurs
Blackburn , Draw
Derby
Ipswich    pays 40-1



1 off twice this week , heres hoping ..........our last minute cost me 200 quid  souey
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
yes, I noticed you had a couple of near misses/wins if you like - unlucky fella.


scorecast for the Merseyside derby - im going convincing over tight today for the redmen


Salah 3.0 Liverpool.

VVD anytime scorer..


YNWA!!
what a dreadful weekend so far of betting.... no lurpak for me so far.

a great point for Everton, Liverpool is just not at it this season and i don't see them troubling Man City who even at this early stage looks like walking it, Can the Arsenal or others make a fist of it and challenge Man City.

a horrible result at Celtic Park for the bears - that type of defeat says a lot about Rangers so far.


Over to Villa Park - you can't see past Peps Man City but can this Villa side grab a draw at best here - for the sake of the premier league title show I will go with a yes.

Stevie G needs a pick-me-up result as well - a thumping here however off City could turn Villa Park toxic


scorcast Watkins 2-2

Mings anytime goal.

MON THE VILLA ;;:: - bring home the bacon for headset :mido:

https://www.skysports.com/football/aston-villa-vs-manchester-city/464685
super sunday bets are on and, I'm thinking 2.2 here, but in the fun and, the win I'm going with the Arsenal away win for my last bet of the weekend.

Jesus to score 1st Arsenal to win 2.1.

Saka anytime goalscorer.

Antony to score anytime on his debut for the manchester lot.


CMON THE ARSENAL!!


Brighton taking the foxes to the cleaners as we speak - Rodgers and Leicester are in big trouble don't be surprised to see them drop - something not right at Leicester financially or not!


get settled for the Man U v Arsenal clash has the makings of a good one :beer: :beer:


https://www.skysports.com/football/manchester-united-vs-arsenal/live/464690
