Posts: 6 001 HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « on: Yesterday at 09:29:11 AM » it is going to be an early finish or a sweat-it-out for a Boro win.



headsets going for a derby weekend tricky including the notorious early kick-off games that often blow the accas out the water when they go pete tong ..





2 nags to start you off!!





Haydock 15.30 - Emaraaty Ana 50p e/w



Kempton 14:40 - Dutch Decoy 50p E/W







and the tricky for the weekend one of each







Celtic V Rangers (d)



Everton V Liverpool (a)



Middlesbrough V Sunderland (h)









as always happy punting folks!!





Spurs

Blackburn , Draw

Derby

Ipswich pays 40-1







Newcastle
Spurs
Blackburn , Draw
Derby
Ipswich pays 40-1

1 off twice this week , heres hoping ..........our last minute cost me 200 quid

scorecast for the Merseyside derby - im going convincing over tight today for the redmen





Salah 3.0 Liverpool.



VVD anytime scorer..





YNWA!!

a great point for Everton, Liverpool is just not at it this season and i don't see them troubling Man City who even at this early stage looks like walking it, Can the Arsenal or others make a fist of it and challenge Man City.



a horrible result at Celtic Park for the bears - that type of defeat says a lot about Rangers so far.





Over to Villa Park - you can't see past Peps Man City but can this Villa side grab a draw at best here - for the sake of the premier league title show I will go with a yes.



Stevie G needs a pick-me-up result as well - a thumping here however off City could turn Villa Park toxic





scorcast Watkins 2-2



Mings anytime goal.



MON THE VILLA ;;:: - bring home the bacon for headset



https://www.skysports.com/football/aston-villa-vs-manchester-city/464685







