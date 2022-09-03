it is going to be an early finish or a sweat-it-out for a Boro win. headsets going for a derby weekend tricky including the notorious early kick-off games that often blow the accas out the water when they go pete tong .. 2 nags to start you off!! Haydock 15.30 - Emaraaty Ana 50p e/w Kempton 14:40 - Dutch Decoy 50p E/W and the tricky for the weekend one of each Celtic V Rangers (d) Everton V Liverpool (a) Middlesbrough V Sunderland (h) as always happy punting folks!!

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 988





Posts: 5 988 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:32:05 PM »



a great point for Everton, Liverpool is just not at it this season and i don't see them troubling Man City who even at this early stage looks like walking it, Can the Arsenal or others make a fist of it and challenge Man City.



a horrible result at Celtic Park for the bears - that type of defeat says a lot about Rangers so far.





Over to Villa Park - you can't see past Peps Man City but can this Villa side grab a draw at best here - for the sake of the premier league title show I will go with a yes.



Stevie G needs a pick-me-up result as well - a thumping here however off City could turn Villa Park toxic





scorcast Watkins 2-2



Mings anytime goal.



MON THE VILLA ;;:: - bring home the bacon for headset



https://www.skysports.com/football/aston-villa-vs-manchester-city/464685







what a dreadful weekend so far of betting.... no lurpak for me so far.a great point for Everton, Liverpool is just not at it this season and i don't see them troubling Man City who even at this early stage looks like walking it, Can the Arsenal or others make a fist of it and challenge Man City.a horrible result at Celtic Park for the bears - that type of defeat says a lot about Rangers so far.Over to Villa Park - you can't see past Peps Man City but can this Villa side grab a draw at best here - for the sake of the premier league title show I will go with a yes.Stevie G needs a pick-me-up result as well - a thumping here however off City could turn Villa Park toxicscorcast Watkins 2-2Mings anytime goal.MON THE VILLA ;;:: - bring home the bacon for headset Logged