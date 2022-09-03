headset

HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « on: Today at 09:29:11 AM » it is going to be an early finish or a sweat-it-out for a Boro win.



headsets going for a derby weekend tricky including the notorious early kick-off games that often blow the accas out the water when they go pete tong ..





2 nags to start you off!!





Haydock 15.30 - Emaraaty Ana 50p e/w



Kempton 14:40 - Dutch Decoy 50p E/W







and the tricky for the weekend one of each







Celtic V Rangers (d)



Everton V Liverpool (a)



Middlesbrough V Sunderland (h)









as always happy punting folks!!





