September 03, 2022, 02:40:41 PM
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
headset
Today at 09:29:11 AM
it is going to be an early finish or a sweat-it-out for a Boro win.

headsets going for a derby weekend tricky including the notorious early kick-off games that often blow the accas out the water when they go pete tong ..


2 nags to start you off!!


Haydock 15.30 - Emaraaty Ana 50p e/w

Kempton 14:40 - Dutch Decoy 50p E/W



and the tricky for the weekend one of each



Celtic V Rangers (d)

Everton V Liverpool (a)

Middlesbrough V Sunderland (h)




as always happy punting folks!!
Gingerpig
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:37:44 AM
Newcastle
Spurs
Blackburn , Draw
Derby
Ipswich    pays 40-1



1 off twice this week , heres hoping ..........our last minute cost me 200 quid  souey
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:38:40 AM
yes, I noticed you had a couple of near misses/wins if you like - unlucky fella.


scorecast for the Merseyside derby - im going convincing over tight today for the redmen


Salah 3.0 Liverpool.

VVD anytime scorer..


YNWA!!
