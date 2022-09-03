Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 03, 2022, 10:23:53 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! (Read 26 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 983
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
«
on:
Today
at 09:29:11 AM »
it is going to be an early finish or a sweat-it-out for a Boro win.
headsets going for a derby weekend tricky including the notorious early kick-off games that often blow the accas out the water when they go pete tong ..
2 nags to start you off!!
Haydock 15.30 - Emaraaty Ana 50p e/w
Kempton 14:40 - Dutch Decoy 50p E/W
and the tricky for the weekend one of each
Celtic V Rangers (d)
Everton V Liverpool (a)
Middlesbrough V Sunderland (h)
as always happy punting folks!!
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 1 116
Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:37:44 AM »
Newcastle
Spurs
Blackburn , Draw
Derby
Ipswich pays 40-1
1 off twice this week , heres hoping ..........our last minute cost me 200 quid
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...