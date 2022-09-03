headset

Offline



Posts: 5 983





Posts: 5 983 Middlesbrough out to extend superb winning run against Sunderland « on: Today at 09:15:53 AM »







its time for Wilders's Boro to step up and all be counted on Monday night at the Riverside under the lights live on Sky and heading for a sell-out or close to one.



What a time to put on a show and use it as a platform to kick start our season... we got a welcome win last week against Swansea but fluffed our lines mid-week when a draw would have been a good result.





we need to put a bit of run together in these next 4 or 5 games and beating the dirty Mackems has to be the start of it -[--- we don't want to be losing this one is my only thoughts..





you're going home in a Teesside ambulance







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-out-extend-superb-winning-24917231







There's something about the onset of derbies which gives Boro fans a spring in their steps. This especially applies to clashes with their nearest North-east big club rivals, Sunderland.its time for Wilders's Boro to step up and all be counted on Monday night at the Riverside under the lights live on Sky and heading for a sell-out or close to one.What a time to put on a show and use it as a platform to kick start our season... we got a welcome win last week against Swansea but fluffed our lines mid-week when a draw would have been a good result.we need to put a bit of run together in these next 4 or 5 games and beating the dirty Mackems has to be the start of it -[--- we don't want to be losing this one is my only thoughts..you're going home in a Teesside ambulance « Last Edit: Today at 09:17:26 AM by headset » Logged