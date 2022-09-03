its deemed derby weekend in headsets bets this week.
of course, i will be blue for this one and i don't think the bears can be losing today so the draw favours them - it's going to be tough for them in Celtics' backyard...
i will be channel hopping between this game and the Mersey side derby...
Sing it
I bought a flute for 50 pence.......!
all u need to know about today's big old firm clash up in Scotlandhttps://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12679902/celtic-vs-rangers-all-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-saturdays-old-firm-match