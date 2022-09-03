headset

Celtic vs Rangers: Saturdays Old Firm match
« on: Today at 09:02:13 AM »





of course, i will be blue for this one and i don't think the bears can be losing today so the draw favours them - it's going to be tough for them in Celtics' backyard...



i will be channel hopping between this game and the Mersey side derby...



Sing it

I bought a flute for 50 pence.......!







all u need to know about today's big old firm clash up in Scotland













