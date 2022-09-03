Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 03, 2022, 02:40:35 PM
Author Topic: Celtic vs Rangers: Saturdays Old Firm match  (Read 70 times)
headset
« on: Today at 09:02:13 AM »
its deemed derby weekend in headsets bets this week.


of course, i will be blue for this one and i don't think the bears can be losing today so the draw favours them - it's going to be tough for them in Celtics' backyard...

i will be channel hopping between this game and the Mersey side derby...

Sing it
I bought a flute for 50 pence.......! monkey



all u need to know about today's big old firm clash up in Scotland


:ukfist:



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12679902/celtic-vs-rangers-all-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-saturdays-old-firm-match
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:45:03 AM »
bets on for the teddy bears game - trying to cover my tricky treble with a Rangers win today and a bag of few goldie horns if it comes off

scarecast Tavernier 3.1 Rangers

MON THE BEARS :ukfist:




https://www.skysports.com/football/celtic-vs-rangers/live/465049
