decorating engines in LGBT rainbow coloursFIRE brigades have spent £17,000 decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours.Chiefs have ratified the paint jobs as part of inclusivity and recruitment drives since 2017.nothing against said community each to their own behind closed doors etchowever, wasting money on gimmicks like that is scandalous when the less well-off could do with that type of handout. the is getting it wrong and the is wasting money - this hits both!!you have OTR for example telling us all about footbanks etc - then the fire brigade pissing 17k up the wall on rainbow wraps...FFS

When your public services are used to make political statements you know it's long overdue for reform.

I very much doubt it was a central government diktat. In fact, it actually states the decisions were taken locally.

Not sure it does say that but if it was local govt decision the 3 councils mentioned are tory contolled so SWB still has a point

