Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2022, 03:07:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MONEY TO BURN Fire brigades spend £17k of taxpayers money  (Read 195 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 012


View Profile
« on: September 03, 2022, 08:42:37 AM »
decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours


FIRE brigades have spent £17,000 decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours.

Chiefs have ratified the paint jobs as part of inclusivity and recruitment drives since 2017.


nothing against said community each to their own behind closed doors etc


however, wasting money on gimmicks like that is scandalous when the less well-off could do with that type of handout. the is getting it wrong and the is wasting money - this hits both!!


you have OTR for example telling us all about footbanks etc - then the fire brigade pissing 17k up the wall on rainbow wraps...FFS

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19693403/fire-brigades-trucks-lgbt-colours/




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19693403/fire-brigades-trucks-lgbt-colours/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 03, 2022, 04:43:50 PM »
When your public services are used to make political statements you know it's long overdue for reform.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 583


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:38:32 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on September 03, 2022, 04:43:50 PM
When your public services are used to make political statements you know it's long overdue for reform.

For once I agree with you Rutters, typical of Tory Gov't wastage!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:21:08 PM »
I very much doubt it was a central government diktat. In fact, it actually states the decisions were taken locally.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 745



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:52 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:21:08 PM
I very much doubt it was a central government diktat. In fact, it actually states the decisions were taken locally.

Not sure it does say that but if it was local govt decision the 3 councils mentioned are tory contolled so SWB still has a point
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 550


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:01:13 AM »
Fire engines are red.....NOT red and yellow and pink and blue, orange and purple and green!

And they're definitely not advertising hoardings!

The brigade are always going on about cut backs due to lack of funds, closing stations and cutting personnel.  If they've got £17k in their pocket, they should be upgrading, or buying new eqpt, not wasting it on this rubbish!

I'd like to think that there's any gays on this board reading this, they would fully back my thoughts. 

and if the prat who authorised this, happens to be reading this, then hang your head in shame you woke, pc, yes man!  :unlike:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:55:57 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:58:52 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:21:08 PM
I very much doubt it was a central government diktat. In fact, it actually states the decisions were taken locally.

Not sure it does say that but if it was local govt decision the 3 councils mentioned are tory contolled so SWB still has a point

Individual Fire Brigades have their own devolved budget to spend on staffing and equipment as they see fit, some chose rainbow livery to make a political statement.

Central Govt and Local Govt control are irrelevant however I'm so glad that we're all agreed that this identitarian drivel needs to end.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 