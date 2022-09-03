Fire engines are red.....NOT red and yellow and pink and blue, orange and purple and green!
And they're definitely not advertising hoardings!
The brigade are always going on about cut backs due to lack of funds, closing stations and cutting personnel. If they've got £17k in their pocket, they should be upgrading, or buying new eqpt, not wasting it on this rubbish!
I'd like to think that there's any gays on this board reading this, they would fully back my thoughts.
and if the prat who authorised this, happens to be reading this, then hang your head in shame you woke, pc, yes man!