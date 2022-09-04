headset

FIRE brigades have spent £17,000 decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours.



Chiefs have ratified the paint jobs as part of inclusivity and recruitment drives since 2017.





nothing against said community each to their own behind closed doors etc





however, wasting money on gimmicks like that is scandalous when the less well-off could do with that type of handout. the is getting it wrong and the is wasting money - this hits both!!





you have OTR for example telling us all about footbanks etc - then the fire brigade pissing 17k up the wall on rainbow wraps...FFS



