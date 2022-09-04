Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 04, 2022, 09:41:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MONEY TO BURN Fire brigades spend £17k of taxpayers money  (Read 132 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 001


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 AM »
decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours


FIRE brigades have spent £17,000 decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours.

Chiefs have ratified the paint jobs as part of inclusivity and recruitment drives since 2017.


nothing against said community each to their own behind closed doors etc


however, wasting money on gimmicks like that is scandalous when the less well-off could do with that type of handout. the is getting it wrong and the is wasting money - this hits both!!


you have OTR for example telling us all about footbanks etc - then the fire brigade pissing 17k up the wall on rainbow wraps...FFS

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19693403/fire-brigades-trucks-lgbt-colours/




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19693403/fire-brigades-trucks-lgbt-colours/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 855


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:43:50 PM »
When your public services are used to make political statements you know it's long overdue for reform.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 583


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:38:32 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:43:50 PM
When your public services are used to make political statements you know it's long overdue for reform.

For once I agree with you Rutters, typical of Tory Gov't wastage!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 855


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:21:08 PM »
I very much doubt it was a central government diktat. In fact, it actually states the decisions were taken locally.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 