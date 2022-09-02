Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Liam Smith to prove he is ready for world title opportunity
while Natasha Jonas raises the bar ahead of unification bout

Liam Smith believes a Chris Eubank Jr fight will be "easy to make", while Natasha Jonas sets her sights on more titles as she looks to unify the WBO and WBC super-welterweight world titles against Patricia Berghult; watch the pair in action from Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Saturday


Always worth a watch the smith boxing family from Liverpool..

this week its Liam - I think he will win his bout - him v ben or Eubank would be a good watch i have to say that.


local lass Savana Marshall up next week against Claressa shields - now I am looking forward to that one - some good boxing nights coming up for the fight fans out there!



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12686799/liam-smith-to-prove-he-is-ready-for-world-title-opportunity-while-natasha-jonas-raises-the-bar-ahead-of-unification-bout
Ernie Shavers passed away yesterday, possibly one of, if not the hardest punches in heavyweight history.
