Liam Smith believes a Chris Eubank Jr fight will be "easy to make", while Natasha Jonas sets her sights on more titles as she looks to unify the WBO and WBC super-welterweight world titles against Patricia Berghult; watch the pair in action from Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Saturday





Always worth a watch the smith boxing family from Liverpool..



this week its Liam - I think he will win his bout - him v ben or Eubank would be a good watch i have to say that.





local lass Savana Marshall up next week against Claressa shields - now I am looking forward to that one - some good boxing nights coming up for the fight fans out there!







