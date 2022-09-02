BMX Bandit

Posts: 19 Bed Wetting Wankers « on: Today at 09:50:01 AM »



Rome wasnt built in a day and itll take more than just two transfer windows for Wilder to get his team in.



Criticising him after every game, especially from those mouthy fuckers who dont go to games, is not what Boro fans should be doing.



Third season is the time to go at him, until then, shut your fucking big mouth and stick to the 3rd rate jock league.



« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:08 AM by BMX Bandit » Logged

Posts: 19 Re: Bed Wetting Wankers « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:07:27 PM » Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 03:18:52 PM Quote from: BMX Bandit on Today at 02:22:44 PM And who the fuck are you like?



Im Big Bad Fucking Eugene

Rifle me owld fruit, keep up the good work of winding up the geriatric hoolie from Norton, you're doing a grand old job. Just don't push him too far, he has form yer know.... for "hunting down message board posters and doing fuck all about it". I'm sure Bernie would agree.



As for the other, Kenneth, glad to see you've stopped blabbering on about fmttm. Told you many times it does you no good. Maybe you've come to realise what's best for business. Good luck,











Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 732 Re: Bed Wetting Wankers « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:44:30 PM » My take on Wilder for what its worth is that hes been something of a disappointment. Hes now got virtually his own first team,and yet they still leak silly goals,particularly towards the end of matches. I dont think he knows how to get the existing defenders to up their game. Its no good blaming bad luck, or not getting the rub of the green. All this talk of giving him three seasons is ridiculous.

Last season we had a new manager bounce and a good cup run. The cup run masked a whole host of weaknesses which were cruelly exploited by our opponents. Some of them rather poor teams. The teams form away from home virtually collapsed. These weaknesses are still in evidence,hence our abysmal start to this season. He is the manager and no doubt handsomely paid to be so. He needs to start earning his princely salary. If he cant lets remember the old maxim that no one is indispensable Logged