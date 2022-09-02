headset

The story of the Premier League record-breaking transfer window

Premier League clubs spent a record-breaking total of over £2.1bn in a thrilling summer transfer window; Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were among the biggest spenders, but they werent the only ones to splash the cash on new signings





well, the country or some of it might be in a energy/cash crisis---





certainly not the premier league - which is obviously awash with cash if the transfer window is anything to go by





