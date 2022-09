headset

The story of the Premier League record-breaking transfer window

Premier League clubs spent a record-breaking total of over £2.1bn in a thrilling summer transfer window; Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were among the biggest spenders, but they weren’t the only ones to splash the cash on new signings





well, the country or some of it might be in a energy/cash crisis---





certainly not the premier league - which is obviously awash with cash if the transfer window is anything to go by





