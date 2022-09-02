as the Big Six go big and middleweights aim high
Premier League clubs spent a record-breaking total of over £2.1bn in a thrilling summer transfer window; Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were among the biggest spenders, but they werent the only ones to splash the cash on new signings
well, the country or some of it might be in a energy/cash crisis---
certainly not the premier league - which is obviously awash with cash if the transfer window is anything to go byhttps://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12687218/the-story-of-the-premier-leagues-record-breaking-transfer-window-as-the-big-six-go-big-and-middleweights-aim-high