Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 02, 2022, 10:03:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leicester 0 Man Utd 1: Jadon Sanchos winner  (Read 16 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 972


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:26:28 AM »
heaps more pressure on rock bottom Foxes and boss Brendan Rodgers


have the mancs started to turn the corner..

a big game on Sunday against the Arsenal - both will want the win to dent the confidence of the other

can Arsenal after a terrific start to the season - mix it with the big boys is the next test to face arteta' lot

I will be punting on the Arse - which might be music to manchester fans given my recent track record with the bookies

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19683446/leicester-man-utd-jadon-sancho-brendan-rodgers/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 