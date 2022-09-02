heaps more pressure on rock bottom Foxes and boss Brendan Rodgers
have the mancs started to turn the corner..
a big game on Sunday against the Arsenal - both will want the win to dent the confidence of the other
can Arsenal after a terrific start to the season - mix it with the big boys is the next test to face arteta' lot
I will be punting on the Arse - which might be music to manchester fans given my recent track record with the bookieshttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19683446/leicester-man-utd-jadon-sancho-brendan-rodgers/