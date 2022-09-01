Bill Buxton

Re: Looks like the Marquee signings were a figment of Wilders imagination. « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:56 PM » It seems that every season the club peddles a load of shite about incomings, and the fans buy it. Come transfer deadline these  incomings  never materialize. Wouldnt it be much better if the club just levelled with the fans.