Topic: Looks like the Marquee signings were a figment of Wilders imagination.
« on: Today at 10:43:28 PM »
If we lose to Sunderland at home then his days are surely numbered.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:56 PM »
It seems that every season the club peddles a load of shite about incomings, and the fans buy it. Come transfer deadline these  incomings  never materialize. Wouldnt it be much better if the club just levelled with the fans.
