September 01, 2022, 11:53:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Looks like the Marquee signings were a figment of Wilders imagination.
Author
Topic: Looks like the Marquee signings were a figment of Wilders imagination. (Read 23 times)
beamishboro
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 731
Looks like the Marquee signings were a figment of Wilders imagination.
Today
at 10:43:28 PM »
If we lose to Sunderland at home then his days are surely numbered.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 731
Re: Looks like the Marquee signings were a figment of Wilders imagination.
Today
at 10:56:56 PM »
It seems that every season the club peddles a load of shite about incomings, and the fans buy it. Come transfer deadline these incomings never materialize. Wouldnt it be much better if the club just levelled with the fans.
