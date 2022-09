headset

Offline



Posts: 5 961





Posts: 5 961 Watch as Jihadi bride Shamima Begum « on: Today at 04:13:14 PM »





THIS is the moment ISIS bride Shemima Begum meets a "Canadian spy" who allegedly smuggled her into Syria.



Footage shows Begum and the two other schoolgirls she fled the UK with before heading for Istanbul, Turkey.





i hope we never see her back in the UK - other than to be chopped up and fed to the pigs!!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19672550/video-begum-meets-canadian-spy-smuggled-syria/

meets ‘Canadian spy’ who smuggled her into Syria to join ISISTHIS is the moment ISIS bride Shemima Begum meets a "Canadian spy" who allegedly smuggled her into Syria.Footage shows Begum and the two other schoolgirls she fled the UK with before heading for Istanbul, Turkey.i hope we never see her back in the UK - other than to be chopped up and fed to the pigs!! Logged