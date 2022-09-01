Pearl Harbour-style attacks ahead of Taiwan invasion
CHINA has practised "blitzing US ships" in war games and is plotting Pearl Harbour-style attacks, according to Taiwanese officials.
They said the simulated combat drills were meant to intimidate the US and stop it intervening in a war between Taiwan and China.
one to keep your eye on - you can never be sure with these kitchen sinks - they will go for it one day...
what will come of it all god only knows.https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19677998/china-blasts-us-ship-war-drills-taiwan/