CHINA has practised "blitzing US ships" in war games and is plotting Pearl Harbour-style attacks, according to Taiwanese officials.



They said the simulated combat drills were meant to intimidate the US and stop it intervening in a war between Taiwan and China.





one to keep your eye on - you can never be sure with these kitchen sinks - they will go for it one day...





what will come of it all god only knows.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19677998/china-blasts-us-ship-war-drills-taiwan/









