Author Topic: China blitzes US warships in massive war games as it plots  (Read 54 times)
Pearl Harbour-style attacks ahead of Taiwan invasion


CHINA has practised "blitzing US ships" in war games and is plotting Pearl Harbour-style attacks, according to Taiwanese officials.

They said the simulated combat drills were meant to intimidate the US and stop it intervening in a war between Taiwan and China.


one to keep your eye on  - you can never be sure with these kitchen sinks - they will go for it one day...


what will come of it all god only knows.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19677998/china-blasts-us-ship-war-drills-taiwan/
If China and/or Russia make a move that seriously threatens the Muricans then they will be turned to glass. China may have 2m troops or whatever it is but they are not going to be able to move them anywhere and the Americans can attack them from every angle.

I dont think Taiwan is a serious enough move to get the whole American war machine moving though. They wont do a thing to help.
