We are currently 21st in this League. Lets be brutally honest here. The team has no steel in it. Wing backs are great if you have a highly mobile and disciplined CB team. Wing backs are great if you have a monster of a defensive MF. Someone who can really tackle and intimidate the opposition. Graham Souness comes to mind. An exciting team has a playmaker. Magree isnt that player. Wilder knows we need at least three players and that includes a proven striker to play alongside Muniz. If we get those players then I can see us pushing for promotion. God knows why we signed Forss and Hoppe. Far too lightweight IMO. Unfortunately its transfer deadline in 27 hours time. If Wilder doesnt get his men then its back to mid table mediocrity or worse.

Lets see what the useless recruitment team can produce before the imminent closure of the transfer window. Lets see if Gibson is prepared to spend some of the money acquired for the sales of Spence and Tavernier.