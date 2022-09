We are currently 21st in this League. Let’s be brutally honest here. The team has no steel in it. Wing backs are great if you have a highly mobile and disciplined CB team. Wing backs are great if you have a monster of a defensive MF. Someone who can really tackle and intimidate the opposition. Graham Souness comes to mind. An exciting team has a playmaker. Magree isn’t that player. Wilder knows we need at least three players and that includes a proven striker to play alongside Muniz. If we get those players then I can see us pushing for promotion. God knows why we signed Forss and Hoppe. Far too lightweight IMO. Unfortunately it’s transfer deadline in 27 hours time. If Wilder doesn’t get his men then it’s back to mid table mediocrity or worse.

If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Let’s see what the useless “recruitment team” can produce before the imminent closure of the transfer window. Let’s see if Gibson is prepared to spend some of the money acquired for the sales of Spence and Tavernier.