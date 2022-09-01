Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: As things stand..
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 726


« on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 PM »
We are currently 21st in this League. Lets be brutally honest here. The team has no steel in it. Wing backs are great if you have a highly mobile and disciplined CB team. Wing backs are great if you have a monster of a defensive MF. Someone who can really tackle and intimidate the opposition. Graham Souness comes to mind. An exciting team has a playmaker. Magree isnt that player. Wilder knows we need at least three players and that includes  a proven striker to play alongside Muniz. If we get those players then I can see us pushing for promotion. God knows why we signed Forss and Hoppe. Far too lightweight IMO. Unfortunately its transfer deadline in 27 hours time. If Wilder doesnt get his men then its back to mid table mediocrity or worse.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 239



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 PM »
Clubs rotten from top to bottom
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 726


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:19:52 PM »
Sunderland winning 3:0 They got their business done early.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 540


Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:28:58 PM »
Lets see what the useless recruitment team can produce before the imminent closure of the transfer window.

Lets see if Gibson is prepared to spend some of the money acquired for the sales of Spence and Tavernier.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 171



« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:46:53 AM »
Its fine margins.

Battered Stoke and should have got a point at Watford.
calamity
Posts: 8 609

Crabamity


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:15:24 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:46:53 AM
Its fine margins.

Battered Stoke and should have got a point at Watford.



Agreed, individual mistake and bad luck caused the last minute goals vs Stoke and Watford, other than that the team looked good in both games. Strikers need time to settle in, but they will get service from Giles and Jones. If it clicks then we'll be flying.

I agree another forward needed though if Forss and Hopppe aren't up to it. Midfield could maybe do with some creativity in the middle, McGree isn't great.

Centre back we just need to keep them fit and on the pitch. Fry did alright when he came on but looked rusty.
