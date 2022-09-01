Its fine margins.
Battered Stoke and should have got a point at Watford.
Agreed, individual mistake and bad luck caused the last minute goals vs Stoke and Watford, other than that the team looked good in both games. Strikers need time to settle in, but they will get service from Giles and Jones. If it clicks then we'll be flying.
I agree another forward needed though if Forss and Hopppe aren't up to it. Midfield could maybe do with some creativity in the middle, McGree isn't great.
Centre back we just need to keep them fit and on the pitch. Fry did alright when he came on but looked rusty.