September 01, 2022, 02:32:01 AM
As things stand ..
Topic: As things stand .. (Read 71 times)
Bill Buxton
As things stand ..
Yesterday
at 08:12:44 PM »
We are currently 21st in this League. Lets be brutally honest here. The team has no steel in it. Wing backs are great if you have a highly mobile and disciplined CB team. Wing backs are great if you have a monster of a defensive MF. Someone who can really tackle and intimidate the opposition. Graham Souness comes to mind. An exciting team has a playmaker. Magree isnt that player. Wilder knows we need at least three players and that includes a proven striker to play alongside Muniz. If we get those players then I can see us pushing for promotion. God knows why we signed Forss and Hoppe. Far too lightweight IMO. Unfortunately its transfer deadline in 27 hours time. If Wilder doesnt get his men then its back to mid table mediocrity or worse.
Flyers Nap
Re: As things stand ..
Yesterday
at 09:18:40 PM »
Clubs rotten from top to bottom
Bill Buxton
Re: As things stand ..
Yesterday
at 09:19:52 PM »
Sunderland winning 3:0 They got their business done early.
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: As things stand ..
Yesterday
at 10:28:58 PM »
Lets see what the useless recruitment team can produce before the imminent closure of the transfer window.
Lets see if Gibson is prepared to spend some of the money acquired for the sales of Spence and Tavernier.
