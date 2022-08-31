Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 31, 2022
Topic: As things stand..
Bill Buxton
Today at 08:12:44 PM
We are currently 21st in this League. Lets be brutally honest here. The team has no steel in it. Wing backs are great if you have a highly mobile and disciplined CB team. Wing backs are great if you have a monster of a defensive MF. Someone who can really tackle and intimidate the opposition. Graham Souness comes to mind. An exciting team has a playmaker. Magree isnt that player. Wilder knows we need at least three players and that includes  a proven striker to play alongside Muniz. If we get those players then I can see us pushing for promotion. God knows why we signed Forss and Hoppe. Far too lightweight IMO. Unfortunately its transfer deadline in 27 hours time. If Wilder doesnt get his men then its back to mid table mediocrity or worse.
Flyers Nap
Online Online

Reply #1 on: Today at 09:18:40 PM
Clubs rotten from top to bottom
Bill Buxton
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:52 PM
Sunderland winning 3:0 They got their business done early.
