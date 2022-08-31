|
Bill Buxton
|
We are currently 21st in this League. Lets be brutally honest here. The team has no steel in it. Wing backs are great if you have a highly mobile and disciplined CB team. Wing backs are great if you have a monster of a defensive MF. Someone who can really tackle and intimidate the opposition. Graham Souness comes to mind. An exciting team has a playmaker. Magree isnt that player. Wilder knows we need at least three players and that includes a proven striker to play alongside Muniz. If we get those players then I can see us pushing for promotion. God knows why we signed Forss and Hoppe. Far too lightweight IMO. Unfortunately its transfer deadline in 27 hours time. If Wilder doesnt get his men then its back to mid table mediocrity or worse.